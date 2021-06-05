Tom Brady football cards aren’t the only items of memorabilia going for plenty of money. A Tom Brady football recently sold at auction in the mid-six figures.

The ball from Brady’s first touchdown pass, to Terry Glenn in an October 2001 game against the Chargers, went for $428,842 at auction via Lelands.com.

The Patriots won that game, 29-26 in overtime.

Glenn caught the pass and tossed the ball into the stands. The fan who caught it kept it for nearly 20 years.

That’s still far less than the $3.1 million spent on a Tom Brady signed rookie card, during the same auction.

The ball that was Tom Brady’s first touchdown pass goes for more than $425,000 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk