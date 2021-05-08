Ball that was Tom Brady’s first touchdown pass is up for auction

Tom Brady‘s first career touchdown pass was thrown in 2001, in a home against the Chargers. Terry Glenn made the catch, he threw the ball into the stands, and the fan who has had the ball for nearly two decades is ready to sell it.

The ball will be auctions by Lelands.com from May 9 through June 4.

The owner of the ball, who has decided to remain anonymous, is a 48-year-old Patriots season-ticket holder. He has kept the ball in a safe-deposit box at a bank. He goes to see it before Patriots playoff games. (It’s unknown whether the ball makes passive-aggressive comments about his failure to visit more often.)

He’ll now be able to replace the spot in the box with cash. How much? That remains to be seen, especially if Brady himself makes a play for it.

As to Glenn, who died in 2017, the game was his only appearance before Week 13 of that season, and one of only four games he played in 2001, due to a combination of suspensions and deactivations. He caught seven passes for 110 yards and a touchdown in the 29-26 overtime win over the Chargers.

Brady and the Patriots erased a 10-point deficit with less than four minutes to play, forcing an extra period with a touchdown pass to tight end Jermaine Wiggins with only 36 seconds on the fourth-quarter clock.

