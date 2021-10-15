Ball State vs Eastern Michigan prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 16

Ball State vs Eastern Michigan How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 16

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Rynearson Stadium, Ypsilanti, MI

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Ball State (3-3), Eastern Michigan (4-2)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Ball State vs Eastern Michigan Game Preview

Why Ball State Will Win

Now that’s the defending MAC Champion team we’ve all been waiting for.

After getting rolled by Wyoming and losing to Toledo by ten, the Cardinals came up with a terrific victory over Army and followed it up by a huge 45-20 win over Western Michigan.

Win this, and the team is in the mix for the conference title chase again.

So what’s been the difference?

The Cardinals forced two takeaways in the first four games, they did a decent job against the Army ground game and came up with two interceptions, and forced four turnovers against Western Michigan.

But …

– Week 7 CFN College Football Expert Picks

Why Eastern Michigan Will Win

Eastern Michigan doesn’t make a whole lot of mistakes.

It turned it over twice in the loss to Northern Illinois, but for the most part there isn’t a problem with turnovers.

Ben Bryant and the passing game have kicked it in with close to 1,200 yards over the last three games with seven touchdown passes and just two picks. Ball State’s pass defense has been okay, but that’s mostly because teams are trying to run the ball.

– Week 7 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

Both teams are better when their respective rushing games are working. Eastern Michigan hasn’t been great against teams that try grinding it out, but Ball State has rushed for 101 yards over the last two games.

There won’t be a ton of takeaway, but the Cardinal defense will hold up well, the offense will be balanced, and the momentum will continue with a good road win.

Story continues

– CFN Week 6 NFL Expert Picks

Ball State vs Eastern Michigan Prediction, Line

Ball State 26, Eastern Michigan 20

Line: Ball State -1, o/u: 55.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

5: Caramel apple anything

1: Pumpkin spice anything

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings