Ball State men's basketball's Michael Lewis on Bob Knight: 'I will forever be grateful'

MUNCIE, Ind. — Ball State men's basketball head coach Michael Lewis on Thursday released a statement about Bob Knight, who died Wednesday at 83 years old.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of coach Knight. My thoughts are with Karen, Tim, Pat and our entire Indiana Basketball Family," Lewis said in the release. "His legacy as a basketball coach speaks for itself, but his impact stretches far beyond the court.

"I will forever be grateful for the opportunity to have played and worked for him, but I will always cherish my relationship with him as a friend and mentor more. As great a coach as he was, he was a greater friend and mentor to many of us. I am forever indebted to coach for the profound impact he has had on my life."

More: Indiana basketball teams plan to wear uniform patch to honor Bob Knight

Lewis played for the Hall of Fame coach at Indiana from 1996 to 2000, the final four seasons of Knight's 29-year tenure at IU. The guard developed significantly under Knight and averaged 10.3 points and 5.3 assists per game and was named to the Third Team All-Big Ten team as a senior, graduating as the program's all-time leader in assists (545).

Lewis then worked for Knight as a graduate assistant at Texas Tech for two seasons, which started his coaching career.

More: Bob Knight's legacy is complex. But he made Hoosiers proud, and they never forgot it.

Gus Martin is a sports reporter at The Star Press. Follow him on X (platform formerly known as Twitter) @GusMartin_SP, and contact him at gmartin@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Ball State men's basketball Michael Lewis reacts to Bob Knight's death