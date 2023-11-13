Ball State men's basketball head coach Michael Lewis after 73-68 win over Old Dominion
Ball State men's basketball head coach Michael Lewis' opening statement to the media after his team's upset 73-68 win over Old Dominion.
Ball State men's basketball head coach Michael Lewis' opening statement to the media after his team's upset 73-68 win over Old Dominion.
Week 10 had a record number of games finish at the buzzer with a game winning kicks. It also included some shocking upsets and major comebacks. Simply put, it was the best NFL Sunday of the season to date. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game by game and provide their instant fantasy reactions and implications from all of the Week 10 action on Sunday.
Matt Harmon clears up five situations that matter and five that fantasy managers don't need to worry about for the rest of the season.
Saniya Rivers dropped 33 points to lead NC State to a huge upset win on Sunday afternoon in Raleigh.
The Jets and Raiders had a hard time scoring points on Sunday night.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant analysis and takeaways from each and every game of Week 10 of NFL action. After lamenting the lackluster primetime slate so far this season, the dynamic duo start with a few of the games that stood out as they discuss C.J. Stroud's massive win over Joe Burrow and the Bengals as his legend continues to grow, the magic of Joshua Dobbs and his inspiring starts for the Vikings and the Browns' biggest win of the season over Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. Later, Fitz and Frank dive into each and every game from the Sunday slate and give their analysis on the 49ers' resurgence, Kyler Murray's return, the Lions and their ability to win consistently, Bill Belichick and the meltdown in New England and much more.
Brock Purdy's big day was a key ingredient to San Francisco snapping its three-game losing streak in emphatic fashion, but not the only one.
Dobbs is getting every chance to flourish in Minnesota. And he’s learning a version of the Kyle Shanahan offense, which makes him valuable to other teams running a similar scheme.
“One of the most poorly officiated games I’ve ever seen," Taylor Jenkins said to start the two-minute rant.
Jorge Martin breaks down all the fantasy fireworks that came from the Lions-Chargers Week 10 thriller.
Maxey and Joel Embiid combined for 87 points in a win over the Pacers.
Sunday was a day to celebrate kickers, who delivered in clutch moments in record fashion across the NFL.
Miles Bridges is due in court again on Monday for a hearing regarding a new domestic violence incident after his initial 30-game suspension.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Rife with mega-boosters and aggressive spenders, Texas A&M is expected to focus its coaching search on some of the highest-paid sitting Power Five coaches in the country.
Through 10 games this season, Boise State is 5-5 overall with a 4-2 record in Mountain West play.
For one half at least, Watson looked like a quarterback worthy of $230 million and three first-round picks. If he plays like he did vs. the Ravens, Cleveland is a Super Bowl contender.
The Chargers and Lions played a thriller on Sunday.
Michael Mayer scored the game's only touchdown for the Raiders on Sunday night in Las Vegas.
Penn State ranks No. 102 nationally in yards per play and No. 130 out of 133 FBS teams in plays of 20-plus yards.
Dustin Hopkins, after missing an extra point in the fourth quarter, had no issue with his game-winning field goal for the Browns.