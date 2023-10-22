Ball State football's Sidney Houston Jr. addresses media after homecoming win over Central Michigan
Ball State football's Sidney Houston Jr. addresses media after homecoming win over Central Michigan
Ball State football's Sidney Houston Jr. addresses media after homecoming win over Central Michigan
Yes, an image of Hitler appeared on the Michigan State video board on Saturday.
We have another full slate of intriguing games on Saturday.
Texas was able to escape Houston with a 31-24 win to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive.
Utah had been waiting all season's for last year's Pac-12 Championship MVP to return.
Virginia delivered one of the biggest upsets of the season.
The Phillies are up 3-2 and headed home to Philly with a chance to clinch a spot in the World Series in Game 6 on Monday.
The Phillies got back to their winning ways in NLCS Game 5, taking a 3-2 series lead with dominant pitching and timely slugging.
The Volunteers had a 20-7 halftime lead.
Verstappen led all 19 laps of the race.
Volkanovski and Usman both lost Saturday at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi after accepting risky fights against top-ranked opponents at the last minute.
Tyrod Taylor is the anticipated starter, and the Giants elevated QB Tommy DeVito and from the practice squad.
The 49ers are reportedly not considering IR after a CT scan revealed that Deebo Samuel had a hairline fracture in his shoulder.
Authorities brought Danny Serafini in after a two-year investigation.
UCF scored a TD with 1:16 to go.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
The NASCAR Cup Series is in South Florida this weekend for the second race of the playoff Round of 8.
Here's how to watch the Penn State vs. Ohio State game this week, plus the rest of the Week 8 college football schedule.
Here's how to watch the Utah vs. USC game this week, plus the rest of the Week 8 college football schedule.
It's early in the NHL season, so there are very good options in the waiver wire to help fantasy teams rest of season.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.