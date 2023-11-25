Ball State football vs. Miami (Ohio): How to watch, prediction, betting odds, start time

Ball State football hits the field at noon Saturday for the final time in 2023.

The Cardinals' (4-7, 3-4 MAC) rivalry matchup with Miami (Ohio) (9-2, 6-1 MAC) will be an opportunity for the team and head coach Mike Neu to either win their third and final trophy game of the year, finishing on a high note at Scheumann Stadium, or glumly end a subpar campaign.

BSU is coming off its most convincing FBS victory of the year, 34-3 against Kent State, while the RedHawks have already secured their spot in the Mid-American Conference championship game.

Here's all you need to know about how to watch, start times, betting odds and predictions:

More: Ball State football dominates Kent State: What we learned

How to watch Ball State football vs. Miami (Ohio), TV and streaming:

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Streaming: CBSsports.com

Listen: WMUN AM 1340 - 92.5 FM

Start time: 12 p.m. EST

Ball State football vs. Miami (Ohio): betting odds, lines, trends

NOTE: Betting odds and spreads may vary depending on different sportsbooks.

The Cardinals are underdogs against the RedHawks.

Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps.

Spread favorite: Miami (Ohio) -4.5

Moneyline: Miami (Ohio) (-280), Ball State (+225)

Over/under total: 36

More: Ball State football's walk-off MACtion win at Northern Illinois: What we learned

Ball State football vs. Miami (Ohio) predictions

The following are some predictions and betting advice from various online outlets:

Fox Sports: Miami (Ohio) 27, Ball State 15

It writes: "Miami (OH) has put together an 8-2-0 record against the spread this season. Ball State has compiled a 5-4-1 record against the spread this year ... Over their last two meetings, Miami (OH) has put up two wins versus Ball State. The RedHawks and the Cardinals have been an even matchup over their last two meetings, sporting an even 1-1 record against the spread. In those two games, the two teams haven't managed to go over the point total. Ball State has been outscored by 8 points in its last two tilts against Miami (OH)."

PickDawgz: Take Ball State spread

It writes: "Miami comes into this game on a three game winning streak and they have already cemented their place in the MAC Title game. Ball State has won two games in a row and three of their last four, and will be at home for this game. Miami is on their backup quarterback, but they have a decent rushing attack that has really helped them. I think this is a tough spot for Miami, as they are looking towards the MAC Championship game next week, while Ball State is looking to finish the season strong. Take Ball State with the points here."

StatSalt: Take Miami (Ohio) spread

It writes: "Miami is far and away the better team and should be able to dominate throughout the game here. The RedHawks are dealing with an injury to their starting quarterback but should still be able to dominate without Blaine Gabbert on the field. The offenses are on two different levels as Miami has scored 11 more touchdowns than Ball State (35 to 24). All in all, go with the Miami RedHawks to cover the spread in their own building."

Ball State football schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 L 44-14 at Kentucky Saturday, Sept. 9 L 45-3 at No. 1 Georgia Saturday, Sept. 16 W 45-3 vs. Indiana State (Family Weekend) Saturday, Sept. 23 L 40-3 vs. Georgia Southern Saturday, Sept. 30 L 42-24 at Western Michigan* Saturday, Oct. 7 L 24-10 at Eastern Michigan* Saturday, Oct. 14 L 13-6 vs. Toledo* Saturday, Oct. 21 W 24-17 vs. Central Michigan* (homecoming) Wednesday, Nov. 1 L 24-21 at Bowling Green* Tuesday, Nov. 7 W 20-17 at Northern Illinois Saturday, Nov. 18 W 34-3 Saturday, Nov. 25 12 p.m., Miami (Ohio)*

Gus Martin is a sports reporter at The Star Press. Follow him on X (platform formerly known as Twitter) @GusMartin_SP, and contact him at gmartin@gannett.com.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Ball State football v. Miami (Ohio): watch, prediction, betting, time