Ball State football looks to score its first Mid-American Conference win and break its two-game losing streak in Saturday's road game at Eastern Michigan.

The Cardinals (1-4, 0-1 MAC) and Eagles (2-3, 0-1 MAC) both hope to avoid slipping further toward the bottom of the West division. These two teams played in Muncie in 2022, with EMU spoiling BSU's homecoming with a 20-16 victory.

But there are many new faces for Ball State, especially offensively, in this year's matchup. Graduate transfer quarterback Layne Hatcher will, for the first time this fall, start for the second straight game. He'll hope to lead BSU to a faster start, while the defense, which has struggled of late, aims to rebound from injuries and miscues.

More: 2 key factors heading into Ball State football's MAC matchup at Eastern Michigan

Ball State football game time, TV channel vs. Eastern Michigan

KICKOFF: 3:30 p.m.

TV: The game is not of television.

STREAM: ESPN+

More: Confidence, communication and health issues debilitating Ball State football's defense

Ball State football score vs. Eastern Michigan: Live updates from Rynearson Stadium

Gus Martin is a sports reporter at The Star Press. Follow him on X (platform formerly known as Twitter) @GusMartin_SP, and contact him at gmartin@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Ball State football score updates vs. Eastern Michigan in MAC Week 2