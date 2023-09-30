Ball State football score updates vs. Western Michigan in Week 5 MAC opener

Ball State football looks to score its second victory of the 2023 season in its Mid-American Conference opener against Western Michigan at Waldo Stadium.

The Cardinals (1-3) are coming off one of their worst home losses in years, a 40-3 blowout against Georgia Southern. Neither side of the ball found any rhythm, but BSU has a chance to reset and start conference play well in its matchup with the Broncos (1-3).

Check this page for information on how to watch and for live scoring updates:

Ball State football game time, TV channel vs. Western Michigan

KICKOFF: 3:30 p.m.

TV: The game is not on television.

STREAM: ESPN+

Ball State football score vs. Western Michigan: Live updates from Waldo Stadium

