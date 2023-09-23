Ball State football score updates vs. Georgia Southern in Week 4

Ball State football looks to score its second straight victory of the 2023 season with a matchup against Georgia Southern at Scheumann Stadium.

The Cardinals (1-2) are coming off a dominant win over longtime rival Indiana State, in which the rushing game excelled with 288 yards and the defense forced three turnovers.

RB Marquez Cooper and company will look to build off that performance in a rematch with the Eagles (2-1), who earned a fourth-quarter comeback victory over BSU in last year's meeting.

Ball State football game time, TV channel vs. Georgia Southern

KICKOFF: 2 p.m.

TV: The game is not of television.

STREAM: ESPN+

Ball State football score vs. Georgia Southern: Live updates from Scheumann Stadium

Gus Martin is a sports reporter at The Star Press. Follow him on X (platform formerly known as Twitter) @GusMartin_SP, and contact him at gmartin@gannett.com.

