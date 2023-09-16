Ball State football score updates vs. Indiana State in Week 3

Ball State football looks to score its first victory of the 2023 in its Saturday home-opening matchup with longtime rival Indiana State at Scheumann Stadium.

The contest provides BSU (0-2) with a prime opportunity to build momentum after lopsided losses at Kentucky and No. 1 Georgia, as well as gain clarity on the starting quarterback battle between true freshman Kadin Semonza and graduate transfer Layne Hatcher.

Hatcher started Game 1 before being benched for Semonza after halftime, and the reverse occurred in Week 2. Head coach Mike Neu once again declined to name a starter publicly before hitting the field.

Ball State football game time, TV channel vs. Indiana State

KICKOFF: 2 p.m.

TV: The game is not of television.

STREAM: ESPN+

Ball State football score vs. Indiana State: Live updates from Scheumann Stadium

