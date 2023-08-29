Ball State football to rely on unproven receivers and star tight ends in 2023 passing game

MUNCIE, Ind. — While most of Ball State football's roster has extensive playing experience in the Mid-American Conference or at Division I programs around the country, its wide receiver group doesn't.

It's unclear to what degree BSU's new three starting wideouts — juniors Ty Robinson and Malcolm Gillie, and redshirt sophomore Qian Magwood — can replace Jayshon Jackson and Yo'Heinz Tyler, who combined for 122 catches, 1,264 yards and three touchdowns in 2022.

None of the trio has caught a pass in a Cardinals uniform, and only Robinson, a transfer from Colorado, has any D-I production at all (nine catches, 95 yards, one touchdown in two seasons).

The unit's most proven player is redshirt senior Jacksonville State transfer Ahmad Edwards, who's accumulated 80 catches for 1,141 yards and 10 touchdowns across five seasons, and he'll backup Gillie entering Week 1 at Kentucky on Sept. 2.

The wide receiver's coach is a fresh face as well. Cedric Cormier spent the past three seasons at Houston Christian University before coming to Muncie, and he's determined to get his guys playing to the veteran caliber of BSU's other offensive squads.

"That's something that we take a lot of pride in is making sure we pull our weight," Cormier said. "The tight end group and running back group and quarterback group's pretty experienced. Just because (we're) inexperienced doesn't mean we want to be any kind of a castoff."

What head coach Mike Neu and his staff are convinced of, however, is the receivers' speed. That was the team's emphasis when scouring the transfer portal and an attribute he hopes pays dividends on game days.

"We really wanted to attack the speed element of it to be more well-rounded, to be more explosive on offense," Neu said. "I'm excited because I think our overall speed in that group is as good as it's ever been since I've been here at Ball State."

At 6-foot-3, 193 pounds, Robinson quickly stood out as a favorite target of new starting quarterback Layne Hatcher during training camp. He is the most physically imposing wideout the Cardinals have, and his catch radius and strength over cornerbacks allowed him to flash his contested catch skills during drills and live scrimmages.

Robinson was one of Colorado's many transfers after NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders took over as head coach. After two limited seasons with the Buffaloes, Robinson is looking to tap into the potential that made him 247Sports's No. 7-ranked player in Colorado and No. 69 athlete nationally coming out of high school.

"I just expect a lot out of myself. I expect to be that big playmaker guy," Robinson said. "Throw a deep ball down the field, I go up and get it, red zone every time we're down there and scoring."

Ball State football wide receiver Ty Robinson during the team's training camp practice at the Scheumann Family Indoor Practice Facility on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

The 5-foot-11, 179-pound Magwood is the smallest of the bunch, and Neu said his "unbelievable training camp" earned him the starting nod.

Gillie, who tallied 38 receptions for 525 yards and five touchdowns at Ellsworth Community College, trended upward by the end of camp to be named a starter as well, but the plan is for Edwards and others to rotate in consistently, and Cormier added that the depth chart is "fluid" and could be altered any given week.

The passing offense as a whole took major strides forward by the end of August, a good sign for the untested pass catchers after a predictably rocky start to training camp.

Even if the wideouts need time to acclimate themselves, BSU can still rely on the receiving production from star tight ends Brady Hunt and Tanner Koziol, who combined for over 750 yards and 12 touchdowns as underclassmen a year ago.

Ball State football tight end Brady Hunt during the team's training camp practice at the Scheumann Family Indoor Practice Facility on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

Hunt was placed on the Mackey Award Watch List, an award given to the nation's top tight end each season, and the pair was each named a Preseason Group of 5 All-American and Preseason All-MAC selection by various publications.

Co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Jared Elliot said the pair has taken "major strides" forward in their blocking since last year. His challenge is to continue scheming up the best ways to make the most of their talents, which should again include plenty of 12-personnel.

"No question we know the talent that we have in that position. We understand that those guys need to be featured in our offense," Elliot said. "But that's what I love about the guys in that room. They don't care about touches and catches and all that. They don't care about stats. They just want to win, whatever they're asked to do. And that's really refreshing as a coach to work with a group like that."

Hunt, though, has missed practices of late and was in a walking boot as recently as Saturday. Neu said he has been at practice in a limited capacity and is "day-to-day."

Gus Martin is a sports reporter at The Star Press. Follow him on Twitter @GusMartin_SP, and contact him at gmartin@gannett.com.

