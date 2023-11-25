Ball State football head coach Mike Neu's final postgame press conference of 2023 season
Ball State football head coach Mike Neu speaks to the media postgame for the final time in the 2023 season.
In the end, Michigan didn't need Jim Harbaugh on the sideline to beat Ohio State again. It had Moore, and that was more than enough.
No. 4 Washington closed out an undefeated regular season in dramatic fashion.
Michigan State has found its new head football coach.
The Cowboys will play No. 7 Texas
On the 10th anniversary of the Kick Six, Alabama returned the favor by ripping out Auburn's heart.
Follow all the action on Saturday as the college football regular season wraps up.
After the injury, teammate Jevon Holland blamed New York's turf.
The stakes couldn’t have been higher, and Michigan got the best of Ohio State yet again.
Johnson also argued with Mike Tomlin during the game.
A Sam Houston player appeared to taunt Middle Tennessee kicker Zeke Rankin after his 47-yard miss as time expired.
The Wildcats never led until the fourth quarter.
The Chiefs' receiver woes continue.
McCarron will be available as backup for Jake Browning.
Andy Cole held the record previously by reaching 50 goals in 65 Premier League games.
Texas’ time in the Big 12 is not over just yet.
Not surprisingly, Tim Boyle didn't turn around the Jets offense.
The No. 4 Huskies gave Oregon its only loss of the regular season.
This week's Thursday Night Football game will be held on Black Friday. Here's what you need to know.
Tulane’s defense forced five turnovers and got two pivotal fourth-down stops in the fourth quarter to hold off UTSA.
As always, the Cowboys are the NFL's greatest draw.