Ball State football earns first win with dominant run game, defense against Indiana State

MUNCIE, Ind. — Ball State football pulled out all the stops for its first return to Scheumann Stadium in 2023.

The program organized its "Cardinal Walk," special pregame pageantry it hadn't enjoyed since 2019 that allowed the players to closely interact with fellow students, fans and family members as they approached the field.

"When I first stepped off the bus, it was just a 'Wow' moment for me," running back Rico Barfield said. "I've never been able to experience something like that. It meant a lot to be able to today."

It set the tone for what evolved into a special Saturday afternoon, in which 15,054 fans — BSU's largest non-homecoming crowd since 2018 — watched the Cardinals (1-2) demolish longtime rival Indiana State (0-3) 45-7 and recapture the Blue Key Victory Bell trophy the Sycamores claimed in 2014.

It was Ball State's largest margin of victory in four seasons. Players and coaches all agreed that the crowd's consistent energy helped them overcome a slow start and eventually rise to the occasion.

"Man, that was big time. I didn't know so many people loved us like that," running back Marquez Cooper said. "It just meant a lot to me."

More: ‘Versatile’ and ‘goofy’ Ball State LB Keionté Newson shines after Coll, Stemler injuries

Cooper was the star, notching 22 carries for one touchdown and 177 yards, the second-highest mark of his career.

The Kent State transfer torched the Sycamores by taking advantage of wide running lanes and making defenders miss in the open field. His production helped the Cardinals win the time of possession battle 33-27 minutes and kept the offense afloat in the first half when it scored just 10 points.

Barfield's presence was also potent and provided Ball State with a dynamic duo in the backfield. He made the most of his five carries, taking them for 48 yards and one score, and also had an athletic run-after-catch on a screen pass for a 16-yard TD reception.

The Cardinals totaled 288 yards on the ground, more than ISU's total offensive yards (261).

"I was definitely feeling it today, but what I will say is shout out to the o-line because without them opening the holes as wide they did today, I wouldn't be able to do my job," Cooper said. "And I still left a lot of money on the table, which I plan on collecting next week."

More: More second-quarter woes bury Ball State football at No. 1 Georgia

BSU's staunch defense, in combination with its rushing attack, never allowed the Sycamores to truly threaten for a win.

The Cardinals hounded Indiana State true freshman quarterback Elijah Owens, who was sacked four times, intercepted by cornerback Tyler "Red" Potts and had a fumble returned for a 66-yard TD by linebacker Keionté Newson.

Here’s the 66yd scoop-and-score by LB Keionté Newspn (@quav0_k) after the strip sack by S Loren Strickland pic.twitter.com/8D43GeHcHE — Gus Martin (@GusMartin_SP) September 16, 2023

ISU's only score, which was its first offensive touchdown of the season, came on a 49-yard pass in the third frame when miscommunication in Ball State's secondary resulted in a wide open streaking Sycamore.

The Cardinals' defense also allowed runs of 32 and 39 yards, but neither resulted in points as BSU's redzone defense repeatedly stood tall and forced two missed field goals.

"There's always room for improvement, but I think that we've been playing pretty well to our abilities," defensive lineman Jack Sape, who led with 1.5 sacks and 1.5 TFL's, said. "I feel like we're executing well, we're being put in the right spots and I'm really excited what's to come for the rest of the season."

The weakest point of Ball State's performance was its passing game, which was without No. 1 wide receiver Ty Robinson (thumb). He was unknowingly hurt at Georgia before an MRI revealed an injury that will sideline the Colorado transfer for "a few weeks," according to Neu.

Losing Robinson exacerbated the absence of star tight end Brady Hunt (ankle) and pass-catching running back Vaughn Pemberton (knee, ankle), leaving quarterback Kadin Semonza with a more limited cast of weapons.

But Semonza also wasn't his sharpest, despite completing 17-of-22 passes for 137 yards and two scores. He couldn't connect on throws downfield, and one of his two taken sacks was a misguided scramble attempt that resulted in a lost fumble from a hard hit.

"Losing Ty hurt for sure, but it's next man up. I've got confidence in all those guys," Semonza said. "Part of that's on me. I've gotta do a little better than I did today."

Neu trusted the true freshman enough, however, to keep the same starter past the first half for the first time this season. He once again didn't declare Semonza the starter moving forward but was encouraged by his youngster's progressions in the second half, particularly on two throws to tight end Tanner Koziol that led to a TD.

"It was big, for sure. Something we need it," Semonza said of the win. "It's a little sigh of relief like, 'OK, we got one. Now let's roll.' We want to carry it into the weeks coming."

Gus Martin is a sports reporter at The Star Press. Follow him on X (platform formerly known as Twitter) @GusMartin_SP, and contact him at gmartin@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Ball State football wins with dominant run game against Indiana State