Ball State football drops close game v. Toledo: What we learned

MUNCIE, Ind. — On a cold and rainy Saturday afternoon, Ball State football had chances to pull off a major upset against the reigning Mid-American Conference champions.

The Cardinals (1-6, 0-3 MAC) were stride-for-stride with Toledo (6-1, 3-0 MAC) for most of the afternoon at Scheumann Stadium before late miscues resulted in the team's fourth straight loss by a score of 13-6.

Here's what we learned:

Ball State football's defense came to play

While heavy rain certainly was helpful, Cardinals defenders were extremely effective in the first half against the best offense in the MAC, holding a Toledo squad that entered averaging nearly 41 points and 473 yards per game to just three and 143, respectively.

The Rockets' only points came on the first drive, after which linebacker Sidney Houston Jr. forced a red zone fumble and TFL's by safety Aljareek Malry and cornerback Damion Charity on second and fourth down led to a turnover on downs.

Ball State totaled four TFL's in the first half and kept the team in the game, despite the offense not finding much of a rhythm and enduring back-to-back 3-and-outs.

The defense continued to stand tall out of the locker room, with safety Jordan Riley's third-down pass breakup and a drop by Toledo on 4th-and-9 resulting in another turnover on downs on the first drive of the third quarter.

Then, after punter Lucas Borrow pinned the Rockets at their own 2-yard line, the Cardinals forced a 3-and-out after a third-down quarterback pressure by linebacker Cole Pearce.

Toledo was held scoreless in the third quarter, but a 3rd-and-long conversion late in the frame sparked a momentum shift entering the final period. The Rockets ended up converting three third downs in a 21-play, 83-yard drive that ended with a 27-yard go-ahead field goal.

That sequence seemingly fatigued the Cardinals' defenders, and by the following game-winning drive, they couldn't provide as much resistance. Toledo connected on a 32-yard pass and multiple solid runs before punching it in from 3 yards out to lead 13-6 with 1:31 minutes remaining.

Ball State football's offense extremely limited with QB Kiael Kelly and bad weather

For as solid as Ball State defense played for much of the afternoon, the offense failed to get much going.

Quarterback Kiael Kelly got his first start under center, signifying the identity change that Neu alluded to throughout the week. The dual-threat QB was primarily used as a runner amid the elements, rushing 10 times for 55 yards in the first half in addition to Marquez Cooper's eight carries for 36 yards.

But Kelly and passing game never got going, completing just 3-of-9 passes for 10 yards in the first half. It was quickly clear the Cardinals didn't plan on passing, evidenced by a handoff to Cooper on 3rd-and-7 that resulted in a 3-and-out.

The redshirt sophomore was clearly impacted by the rain and missed several throws, short and long, which limited the offense's ability to move the ball aside from a 16-play, 63-yard drive that resulted in a 28-yard field goal midway through the second frame.

The third quarter wasn't much better as all of the team's 48 yards in the period came on the ground. BSU had a chance to enter scoring position with 4th-and-7 at Toledo's 32-yard line, but they instead decided to take a delay of game and pin the Rockets' offense again inside the 10-yard line.

Ball State finally hit a big play on its first third down of the fourth quarter as Kelly connected with receiver Ahmad Edwards on a 28-yard jump ball.

A late hit by Toledo soon after put BSU past midfield, and although Kelly missed tight end Christian Abney wide open in the end zone on 2nd down from the 13-yard line, Ball State still tied the game at 6-6 with a 26-yard field goal.

After getting the ball with just under 90 seconds remaining and chance to tie or win the game, Kelly threw a perfect pass to running back Rico Barfield on a second-down wheel route down the right sideline.

The ball was placed perfectly, hitting Barfield in the hands before he bobbled and dropped what would've been a walk-in 70-plus-yard TD.

Kelly was then intercepted on a desperation deep pass on fourth down, effectively ending the game.

Gus Martin is a sports reporter at The Star Press. Follow him on X (platform formerly known as Twitter) @GusMartin_SP, and contact him at gmartin@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Ball State football drops close game v. Toledo: What we learned