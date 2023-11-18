Ball State football dominates Kent State: What we learned

MUNCIE, Ind. — Ball State football earned its most dominant Mid-American Conference victory of the season.

The Cardinals dismantled visiting Kent State 34-3 on Saturday, turning a 10-point halftime lead into a blowout after a dominant second-half rushing attack.

The win marked BSU's first back-to-back wins of the year and its largest margin of victory in a MAC game since 2021.

Here's what we learned:

Ball State football's offense can run on anyone, but can't pass

Kent State's defense entered the game ranked third in the MAC against the run. Ball State, being extremely run-heavy under quarterback Kiael Kelly, attempted to be more balanced offensively because of the unfavorable matchup, yet the Cardinals (4-7, 3-4 MAC) remained one-dimensional.

As its runners managed just 66 yards on 3.1 yards per carry in the first half, BSU tried to attack the Golden Flashes' secondary.

But Kelly completed just 2-of-12 pass attempts in the first half, with only a 46-yard strike to receiver Ahmad Edwards, Kelly's longest completion of his career, being a notable success.

The miscues through the air hampered BSU's offense after scoring 13 points on its first four drives, leading to three consecutive three-and-outs before halftime.

The Cardinals came out of the locker room and recommitted to the run after their poor passing performance. The shift in approach quickly paid off on the opening drive as running back Marquez Cooper and Kelly used their legs to push the offense downfield, ending with a 22-yard TD run by Kelly.

BSU ran for 69 yards on the drive, more than its first-half total on the ground.

Kelly and Cooper kept their newfound momentum going on the following drive, combining for eight rushes and 89 yards as Kelly again found the end zone.

After just 36 first-half rushing yards, Cooper went off for 104 yards in the second half, repeatedly gashing his former team as he ran with an extra pep in his step.

The afternoon marked the 16th career 100-yard game for Cooper and his third in a Ball State uniform.

Running back Vaughn Pemberton then got in on the action in the fourth quarter, notching a 45-yard burst into the red zone before punching in his first touchdown of the season. The offense overall totaled 300 rushing yards, the program's most since 2020.

Kelly attempted just two passes in the second half, completing both for short yardage. He didn't need to push the ball downfield much because of the offense's newfound rushing potency and the team's big lead, but it was evident more than ever that BSU's passing offense is a major weakness, perhaps even more so than previously thought.

Ball State football's defense is officially one of the MAC's best

After putting together consistently productive performances over the past several games, Ball State's defense looked as dominant as ever against Kent State.

The Cardinals held the Golden Flashes to just 44 yards in the first half, 16% of KSU's per-game average, and generated four sacks.

KSU finished with just 97 total yards for the game, by far its lowest mark of the season.

BSU's only vulnerable moment came early in the second quarter when Kent State hit a 65-yard TD pass on the first play of a drive before the score was called back for a holding penalty.

The opposition was forced into six three-and-outs and could've had one more if not for a late-hit penalty on linebacker Cole Pearce.

KSU's offense couldn't convert its first nine third down attempts until the Golden Flashes finally gathered some momentum at the end of the third quarter. They put together their longest drive of the game, 52 yards, to get into the red zone before the Cardinals' defense stiffened and forced a turnover on downs.

The defense only allowed 29 rushing yards, the program's lowest mark since 2016.

