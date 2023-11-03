How Ball State coach Michael Lewis late Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight

Ball State basketball coach Michael Lewis honored his college coach Thursday night during the Cardinals' exhibition game against Goshen.

Lewis, who usually wears suits on the sideline, wore a red sweater to honor Bob Knight, his coach at Indiana who died on Wednesday.

Lewis played for the Hoosiers from 1996-2000, Knight's final four seasons as coach before he was fired. Lewis played in 127 games, averaging 11.2 points, 6.9 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

"I will forever be grateful for the opportunity to have played and worked for him, but I will always cherish my relationship with him as a friend and mentor more," Lewis said in a statement earlier Thursday. "As great a coach as he was, he was a greater friend and mentor to many of us. I am forever indebted to coach for the profound impact he has had on my life."

