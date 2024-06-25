'On the ball he has the quality we need'

Debate continues over who England manager Gareth Southgate should name in his starting XI for England's final group match against Slovenia at Euro 2024.

A selection of BBC Sport pundits, along with chief football writer Phil McNulty, have picked their England teams for Tuesday's game.

Former Premier League midfielder Jermaine Jenas has called for Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo to get his first start of the tournament.

"On the ball, he has the quality we need to maintain possession and he also naturally wants to play on a different line to Declan Rice, which will give Rice more space to do what he does best." Jenas said of the teenager.

Below is Jenas' preferred starting XI