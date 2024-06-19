'The ball loves him' - Ronaldo to face potential heir Güler

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after the Euro 2024 Group F soccer match between Portugal and Czech at Leipzig Stadium. Robert Michael/dpa

Cristiano Ronaldo has fought many duels with Lionel Messi throughout his glittering career and now faces an intriguing one with the next generation in the form of "Turkish Messi" Arda Güler at Euro 2024.

Portugal great Ronaldo lost one tournament record to Güler on Tuesday when Güler's wondergoal in Turkey's 3-1 over Georgia made him the youngest player to score in a first Euro match, at 19 years 114 days.

He is a fortnight younger than Ronaldo was in 2004 when he scored on his debut at the continental event, where he has since rewritten the record books in many areas, including 14 goals and 26 matches.

The now 39-year-old became the first man to play at six Euros on Tuesday but did not find the net in a hard-earned 2-1 comeback victory over the Czech Republic, only secured in stoppage time.

"All the way, Portugal!" Ronaldo said defiantly on Instagram at around midnight.

Portugal won the title in 2016 but the 2008 semi-finalists Turkey will be a tough nut to crack after their victory over debutants Georgia in the best match of the month-long tournament so far.

They won in front of around 50,000 Turkish fans among the 62,000 in Dortmund, and Germany's big Turkish community, plus many more from the homeland, are expected to create a similar atmosphere in the same arena on Saturday in Group F.

They exploded with joy when Güler set them on course as the youngster showed all his class that has earned him a contract at Real Madrid - where Ronaldo once won many trophies, including four of his five Champions League titles.

Güler had a difficult start at Real but coach Carlo Ancelotti speaks highly of him, saying: "Arda has a gift. The ball loves him."

The Turkish media was naturally ecstatic after Tuesday's game, with TRT Sport saying: "He won't be the man of the match but the man of Euro 2024."

Güler told Euro2024.com: "I am really happy that we got the win and that I scored. The atmosphere here is spectacular. We are stronger with our fans. I am so happy that we made them happy with the goal I scored and the win we secured."

"Hopefully these goals and wins will continue. I hope to continue to score and make the people happy this way."

It was Turkey's first win in a Euro opener in their sixth attempt, and they are now hoping for more.

"We didn't even get a point last time [in 2021]," said coach Vicenzo Montella, who turned 50 on the day. "It was our first aim to win this game. Now we are dreaming of the next victory, and the knock-outs."

Portugal are certainly warned, and defender Nuno Mendes said of Turkey: "They have young and talented players. It will be a hard one, that's for sure.

"But we are Portugal and we will start it to win," he insisted.