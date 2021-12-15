Items from Stephen Curry's record-clinching moment could fetch big money

In addition to becoming the NBA’s all-time 3-point king on Tuesday night, Stephen Curry also supplied memorabilia collectors two lucrative new items to chase.

Sports memorabilia experts told Yahoo Sports that the ball and game-worn jersey from Curry’s record-clinching moment could be worth plenty if they ever hit the open market.

The No. 30 jersey that Curry was wearing against the New York Knicks could fetch as much as $500,000 at auction, Ken Goldin, founder and executive chairman of Goldin Auctions, said. Goldin estimated the game ball could go for $250,000, pointing out that Curry is “an immensely popular and loved player” by fans and his peers.

Ezra Levine, CEO of the sports memorabilia investment platform Collectable, offered a slightly lower valuation. Describing the record-breaking shot as "one of the iconic moments" of Curry's career, Levine estimated Curry’s jersey to be worth $200,000 to $250,000 and the ball to be “in the $50,000 range.”

“Curry, at Madison Square Garden, under the bright lights, on prime-time national TV with Ray Allen and Reggie Miller present all adds to the narrative,” Levine said. “Add in the fact that Curry is beloved by the collecting community. It’s a good story.”

The 2,974th 3-pointer of Curry’s illustrious career came less than 5 minutes into the first quarter of Golden State’s 105-96 victory over the Knicks. Curry buried a catch-and-shoot right-wing 3-pointer off a one-handed pass from Andrew Wiggins, eclipsing Hall of Famer Ray Allen to stand alone atop the NBA’s all-time list.

The Warriors quickly fouled and called timeout to allow Curry to revel in the moment. The three-time NBA champ hugged his teammates and handed the ball to his father, Dell, as the Madison Square Garden crowd stood and applauded.

Curry needed two 3-pointers to pass Allen when Tuesday’s game began. He finished with 22 points, including five makes from behind the arc.