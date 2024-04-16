'Ball of energy' Lloyd set for Scotland milestone

Attack coach Matt Banahan has heaped praise on Rhona Lloyd as the winger eyes a 50th Scotland appearance this weekend.

Lloyd, 27, made her debut in 2016 and has gone on to score 22 tries for her country - although it is unknown if that makes her Scotland's all-time top try scorer, given the poor statistical records of the national women's side in its early days.

"Rhona is a great ball of energy and a very talented player," said Banahan, who played on the wing for England and Bath.

"To be able to flip between 15s and 7s is a talent in itself, because they are skill-sets that are very different. Even though they're both rugby, one is very isolated and one is supported by friends.

"Her energy and the way she wants to learn and develop as a player is fantastic. If she could get to 50 it'll be amazing, and I'm sure she'll get past that by a long way."

If selected for Six Nations duty on Saturday, Lloyd will be part of a Scotland team looking for a first win on Italian soil since 1999.

"Records are always there to be broken," Banahan said. "We've done enough over the last eight to nine months, broken the record of games won - so why can't we go over there and do another one?

"Italy played well against France, they're a far more dangerous team than when they travel. They're a team that want to play with momentum, play quick ball, shift it. It’s very unpredictable what they're going to do.

"As long as we stay connected and know what we're going to do, I think we'll be able to go there and put in a performance we'll be proud of."