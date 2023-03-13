Ball Don't Lie: Yahoo Sports' new podcast launches on March 20

Irreverent. Informative. Unbiased. Yahoo Sports is proud to announce Ball Don't Lie, version 2.0. Yahoo Sports’ lauded NBA blog is resurrected in podcast form, bringing you an array of voices, personalities and new audio series each week and throughout the entire NBA calendar.

Ball Don't Lie will be a place for new Yahoo Sports NBA audio content year-round. Premiering Monday, March 20, with two distinct NBA series, the Ball Don't Lie feed will continue to grow with more basketball podcasts in the months to come, including an NBA draft miniseries, interview shows and other formats that orbit the world of basketball.

Vincent Goodwill kicks things off every Monday with Good Word with Goodwill as he chats with his friends from around the league to deliver energetic takes on the NBA’s most interesting storylines. Jake Fischer & Dan Devine bring things home at the end of the week with No Cap Room: a chat show, a game show, a front-office show and a vibes show all wrapped up in one.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get podcasts.

Yahoo Sports' Ball Don't Lie premieres on March 20. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen. (Yahoo Sports)

Follow Ball Don't Lie

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Amazon Music

Stitcher

Overcast

Pocket Casts