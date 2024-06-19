Jun 17, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies second baseman Kaeden Kent (3) scores a two-RBI single against the Kentucky Wildcats during the sixth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 3 Texas A&M baseball team beat SEC foe, No. 2 Kentucky, by a final score of 5-1 on Monday night at Charles Schwab Field to advance to the semifinals of the College World Series.

Sophomore Kaeden Kent started at second base, then shifted to third after freshman Gavin Grahovac replaced sophomore right fielder Jace LaViolette, who suffered a right hamstring injury.

"My at-bat to score a couple runs, the guy was throwing a slider-cutter thing and a heater. I got a hold of one of his cutters, he left it a little too much over the plate. I pulled it foul, then he threw me a heater that was too much over the plate and I was able to handle it," Kent recalled. "Making the shift over to third is not as bad as I think it seems. I take ground balls there, second base, shortstop. It's nothing different except the ball comes a little faster. I was able to make a play."

Next up for the Aggies (51-13) is a rematch with SEC rival Florida (36-29), who they beat 3-2 in the opening round on Saturday evening. With a win tonight, Texas A&M clinches a berth in the College World Series finals. First pitch Wednesday is at 6 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN+.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes and opinions. Follow Shaun on Twitter: @Shaun_Holkko.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: 'Ball comes a little faster,' Texas A&M 2B Kaeden Kent explains shifting positions at CWS