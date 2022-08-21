Ball amazingly goes through Ryan McMahon's glove, helps Giants' big inning

Giants pounce after ball amazingly goes through McMahon's glove originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Giants' two-run top of the second inning against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday at Coors Field got a little bit of help from Ryan McMahon's glove.

After Evan Longoria led off the inning with a double to left (which would have been a home run in every other MLB ballpark, per Statcast), Thairo Estrada hit a routine groundball to third base. McMahon ranged to his left, made a play on the ball and appeared like he was going to field it easily.

Except the ball amazingly went through two of the fingers of his glove, allowing Estrada to reach base safely.

McMahon was credited with a tough-luck error and for the moment, Longoria had to stay put at second base because shortstop Garrett Hampson was backing up the play and kept the ball from going into the outfield.

The game was delayed momentarily as McMahon gave his glove to the equipment manager and got a new glove from someone in the Rockies' dugout.

The next batter, Brandon Crawford, singled to drive in Longoria, and after Joey Bart struck out, Austin Wynns singled home Estrada.

We'll never know how the inning would have played out had McMahon's glove not betrayed him, but if the Giants end their four-game losing streak Sunday, they can thank that faulty piece of leather.

