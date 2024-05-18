Balko wraps up gymnastics season at nationals

May 18—FAIRMONT — Representing West Virginia and Mountain Magic Gymnastics, Sophia Balko of Morgantown, competed at Level 10 nationals at Daytona Beach, Fla. from May 9-12 as a member of the Region 7 team.

While she had an a-typical off day at nationals, according to her coach at Mountain Magic, Gary Rafaloski, Balko averaged over a 9.0 in four events to score a 36.125 all around in the meet.

Balko's highest score came on the vault with a 9.5. She scored a 9.1 on the uneven bars, an 8.925 on the beam, and an 8.6 for her floor routine.

"She didn't have the best performances, but that doesn't diminish how hard she worked and how proud we are she made it to nationals," Rafaloski said.

Balko competed in the senior class for Level 10. Rafaloski said there were over 600 Level 10 gymnasts at the national meet between the senior and junior classes.

Even though she didn't place individually, Balko's team placed second of the eight region teams that competed. Region 7 scored a 155.20, just 0.25 points behind first place Region 8 with 155.45. Region 1 came in third with 154.70.

Now that nationals are over, the gymnastics season concludes as well. Rafaloski said this season and the trip to nationals is a valuable experience for both Balko and the Mountain Magic team.

This also concludes Balko's high school gymnastics career, but not her gymnastics career as a whole. Balko will be competing for the gymnastics team at Kent State University in Kent, Ohio beginning the fall of 2024.

"She gave all that she had," Rafaloski said. "We're excited to follow her in the future as a Golden Flash at Kent State in the fall."

Reach Colin C. Rhodes at 304-367-2548