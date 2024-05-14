Bales, Scholl and Raasch among showcase participants

Seven area basketball players have been selected to participated in the Top 100 IBCA/IHSAA Underclassmen Showcase basketball event.

Boys from the area that will be competing are NorthWood’s Tyler Raasch, along with Northridge’s Mason Bales and Brady School. Northridge’s Scott Radeker will be on the coaching staff.

Area girls that will be participating are Northridge’s Rielyn Goodwin, Ella Mohamed and Lily Scholl, along with Penn’s Jessa Troy.

The girls will be play on June 13 at Indianapolis Ben Davis High School, while the boys will be on the court on June 28 at Ben Davis.

The Showcase is designed to give exposure to approximately 252 of the top basketball prospects from the across the state to colleges across the state and nation.

Showcase events are open to the public. Admission is $5 per person per day for spectators.