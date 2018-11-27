Bale records personal best in Champions League as he tries to fill Ronaldo void at Real Madrid

Gareth Bale has recorded a personal best run of form in the Champions League, with Real Madrid looking for someone to counter the loss of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Wales international has delivered on the grandest of European stages before, with a stunning bicycle kick recorded in last season’s final.

He also netted in a continental showpiece back in 2014 as Real edged out arch-rivals Atletico in extra-time.

Bale had previously starred in the Champions League for Tottenham, with a hat-trick against Inter proving to be a notable high.

The 29-year-old is, however, enjoying the most productive period of his career to date in 2018-19.

He was back among the goals during a meeting with Roma on Tuesday, with Real looking to offer an immediate response to another domestic setback against Eibar.

Bale has now either found the target or laid on an assist for a grateful team-mate in his last five European outings.

That level of consistency needs to be maintained by Bale if he is help carry Real towards a fourth successive Champions League crown.

Ronaldo was their go-to man for nine seasons and somebody needs to fill the Portuguese’s boots.

Bale was signed with the intention of being that man, and he must prove that he is capable of being a talismanic presence.

The Blancos are still in the process of salvaging a season which started to unravel early on under the guidance of the now departed Julen Lopetegui,

Santiago Solari has been handed the reins and a three-year contract, with Bale set to be a key part of his plans heading forward as he seeks to build on a six-goal return this term.