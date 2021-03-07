Bale: Forming superstar trio with Kane, Son ‘is why I came here’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andy Edwards
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Gareth Bale has successfully battled through the “psychological scars” of spending much of the last two seasons injured, as he returns to something resembling his best and forms a superstar trio with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min at Tottenham, says Jose Mourinho.

[ MORE: Bruno, Solskjaer on Man United’s derby win; Rashford injury update ]

Bale scored twice more in Tottenham’s 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday, taking his tally to six goals (plus three assists) in the side’s last six games (four starts, two substitute appearances, no single shift lasting longer than 70 minutes), and it was Kane who provided the assist for both goals. Two superstars from different eras nearly 10 years apart appear to have found a common ground and a healthy working relationship in pushing Tottenham to three straight victories and within two points (and two places) of 4th place in the Premier League table — quotes from the BBC:

“I think that is why I came here — the attacking players we have is amazing. Not just the ones who played tonight but ones on the bench. We are all pushing each other and it’s good to get the three points.

“There is a lot of fighting for places so you have to stay on your toes and have to keep working hard. We are in good moment now, getting the confidence back so hopefully we can keep it going.

“I feel good. It takes a bit of time sometimes, but I’m experienced enough to be patient.”

It hasn’t been an easy ride for Gareth Bale — not in the slightest — but it was Bale who did the hard work, both physically and mentally, to get himself back to a condition in which he could contributed to the team. The mental hurdles were the most challenging, according to Mourinho, as those were the ones Bale was forced to attack all on his own.

“I didn’t challenge him, nobody challenged him. We just supported him.

“I found psychological scars. When you have a couple of seasons with lots of injuries, I think it is not about the muscular scars but the psychological scars — that brings fears and instability.

“There is a moment when you are working very well and everyone around you is giving everything we can give, there is a moment where that psychological barrier has to be broken. And he broke it. It was him, not us. We just supported him. He broke it and is playing very well.”

“Time for you to speak with Gareth Bale — he needs to enjoy the positive talk with everybody that was doubting his first half of the season. He’s playing very well and working hard for the team.”

Next Sunday’s north London derby against 10th-place Arsenal is shaping up to be an interesting one from a Tottenham perspective, with their top-four place hanging in the balance and a blast from the past (and present) pushing them into the future.

More Premier League

Three things we learned from the Manchester derby Three things we learned from Liverpool – Fulham Three things we learned from West Brom – Newcastle

Follow @AndyEdMLS

Bale: Forming superstar trio with Kane, Son ‘is why I came here’ originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Harry Kane and Gareth Bale at the double as Tottenham hit four past Palace

    The England striker scored twice and grabbed two assists in a sensational performance.

  • Reactions after Man United snap Man City's streak

    Hear from both teams as Rebecca Lowe and the chaps break down Manchester United's derby win, which ended Manchester City's historic 21-match winning run.

  • Bale eases Tottenham in front of Crystal Palace

    Lucas Moura forces a Crystal Palace turnover, setting Harry Kane free to feed Gareth Bale for a tap-in and a 1-0 Tottenham lead.

  • Messi grabs two assists as Barcelona march on with victory at Osasuna

    Barcelona continued their rampant run of domestic form to beat Osasuna 2-0 away from home on Saturday and move to within two points of La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid, with Lionel Messi setting up goals scored by Jordi Alba and teenager Ilaix Moriba. Messi helped Barca take the lead on the half-hour mark when he carved open Osasuna's defence with a superb cross-field ball to Alba, who controlled before blasting into the roof of the net.

  • Klopp needs 'masterpiece' to fix Liverpool

    Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said it would take a "masterpiece" for him to figure out how to solve his side's crisis after a sixth consecutive home defeat as relegation-threatened Fulham won 1-0 at Anfield on Sunday.

  • Atletico denied derby victory by late Benzema equaliser

    Atletico Madrid squandered the chance to inflict a heavy blow on Real Madrid's La Liga title hopes on Sunday as Karim Benzema's late equaliser earned the champions a 1-1 draw and kept them in the race at the top.

  • United take Manchester derby spoils to end City’s record run

    Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw were on target in a 2-0 win.

  • Three things we learned: Tottenham – Crystal Palace

    Two goals and two assists for Harry Kane, plus two goals for Gareth Bale, have Tottenham fans wondering, "Is this real life?"

  • 2021 Nissan NP300 Navara: The pros and cons

    As one of if not the eagerly anticipated vehicle the year it came out back in 2015, the latest generation Nissan NP300 Navara pickup was an immediate hit. More than five years on, the Japanese-made truck is much improved with more power, more torque, better suspension, and more advanced technologies than ever. With 10 variants in all, Nissan’s latest generation pickup arrives with a lot of excellent selling propositions for pickup buyers, ready to supply any potential owners with all that he’s looking for in a workhorse pickup, and more. We enumerate the Nissan NP300 Navara’s pros and cons for your more informed car buying decision. Pros 1. A true-blue 4x4 From the concrete to the urban jungle, the Nissan Navara is designed to make mincemeat of any terrain. With three different driving modes to choose from, the NP300 Navara ensures your pickup grips the road just the way you want to. 4WD High that delivers a 50/50 front/rear power distribution for light off-roading in mud 4WD Low for serious off-road driving in sand, or deep mud, 2WD for those times when the only call you’re answering is that of the highway 2. A sturdy built-for-performance ladder frame The Nissan NP300 Navara features a full-length, fully boxed ladder frame instead of the usual three-sided, open C-shape rails found on some of its competitors in the pickup segment. This added reinforcement enhances torsional stiffness and delivers more reliable performance on and off the road. Meanwhile, a multi-link coil-spring suspension system that breaks away from the traditional leaf spring configurations found in others, imbues this pickup with arguably the best highway ride comfort than any other option out there. 3. A beast of an engine The 2021 Navara is powered by a 2.5-liter diesel engine option that supplies the pickup’s upper range with 187hp and 450Nm of torque. A lesser-powered version of this engine propels the lower trims with 160hp and 403Nm. Nissan pairs this engine with either a 7-speed automatic transmission with manual mode or 6-speed manual, depending on trim. 4. Stylish creature comforts Serious thought was made to ensure the Navara’s cabin feels as upscale as possible. Inside, the Navara features a plush black surfaces with the center console standing out from the dashboard due to its glossy black finish. Silver highlights give the interior a sophisticated and smart accent. The pickup also offers a choice between fabric and leather seat upholstery. Other quality interior furnishings include an 8-way power driver seat Intelligent Key with Push Engine Start/Stop, 3D TFT drive computer display, auto dimming rearview mirror with compass, illuminated vanity mirrors, and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and other types of connectivity. Cons 1. A bouncy off-road ride The stiffer undercarriage is bound to have its own ups and downs, and one huge downside is that the ride feels bouncy on extreme off-road excursions. Yay or nay? Performance, sturdiness, plushness—the Nissan Navara checks a lot of the right boxes for a pickup truck. That’s why it’s one of the most formidable choices in its class. A bouncy off-road ride notwithstanding, the NP300 comes in more variants than most, save for the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger. Add an affordable price range of PHP929,000 to 1.64 million to the equation, and you’ve got an entirely enticing pickup truck prospect in your hands. Photos from Nissan Also read: Car comparison: 2021 Nissan LEAF vs. 2021 Hyundai Ioniq EV 2020 Nissan 370Z: The three variants in detail

  • Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool do not have the right mentality after Fulham defeat

    The game was decided by Mario Lemina’s first goal for the club just before half-time.

  • Michael Stanley, legendary rocker and radio host, dies at 72 after battle with lung cancer

    Cleveland-born rocker Michael Stanley of the Michael Stanley Band known for the Billboard hit "He Can't Love You" dies at age 72 from lung cancer.

  • Robert Lewandowski hat-trick sees Bayern Munich fight back to beat Dortmund

    Erling Haaland had seemingly put Dortmund in command with an early double.

  • Lonely Joe, rampant Rishabh: Five talking points from India v England

    India crushed England inside three days of the fourth Test to clinch the series 3-1 and book their meeting with New Zealand in the World Test Championship final.

  • ‘WandaVision’: A Marvel Expert and Casual Fan Unpack ‘The Series Finale’ and the Double-Edged Sword of Fan Theories

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you haven’t seen “The Series Finale,” the ninth and final episode of “WandaVision” on Disney Plus. “WandaVision,” the first big television show of 2021, ended up being both an oddity and an inevitability. While the Disney Plus series is from the powerful production house of Marvel Studios, it also […]

  • New Zealand to buy enough Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for entire population

    New Zealand will buy additional COVID-19 vaccines, developed by Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech, which will be enough to vaccinate the whole country, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday. The government has signed an agreement to buy an extra 8.5 million doses, enough to vaccinate over 4 million people, Ardern said, adding the vaccines were expected to reach the country in the second half of the year. "This brings our total Pfizer order to 10 million doses or enough for 5 million people to get the two shots needed to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19," Ardern said in a statement.

  • Kawhi and Popovich reunited? Leonard wants to go to Olympics

    Kawhi Leonard is planning to play for Gregg Popovich again and chase a gold medal. Leonard said Sunday at the All-Star Game in Atlanta that he is planning to compete with USA Basketball this summer at the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics — which would reunite him with Popovich. Leonard spent his first seven seasons in the NBA with Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs, before moving on to the Toronto Raptors and now the Los Angeles Clippers.

  • Prince Harry said Charles 'stopped taking my calls' before the couple announced their step back from the royal family

    Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey that he never blindsided the queen or Prince Charles with his decision to step back from the royal family.

  • Jose Ramirez, Franmil Reyes away from team for violating protocols with haircut, dinner

    The two are away from the team after a night away that broke safety regulations.

  • Bale nets his second, reestablishes Spurs' lead

    Harry Kane nods Sergio Reguilon's ball across goal, and Gareth Bale heads home to reclaim Tottenham's lead and secure his second goal against Crystal Palace.

  • NASCAR race results: Kyle Larson wins at Las Vegas. Full analysis and takeaways

    Kyle Larson won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.