Baldy reacts to DT Chris Jones' roughing the passer penalty vs. Derek Carr
NFL Network's Brian Baldinger reacts to Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones' roughing the passer penalty in the Week 5 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Jaguars are back to the bottom half of experts' power rankings after a 13-6 loss to the Texans.
Mike Tomlin supports his OC publicly.
The Cleveland Browns make a move along their defensive interior, signing veteran Tyeler Davison to the practice squad.
‘Seemed like a harsh tackle’, says one social media user
Alex Smith spent his final NFL season playing for Ron Rivera in Washington, and Smith had some harsh words for Rivera today in response to Rivera blaming the quarterback for his team being in last place. Smith said on ESPN that Rivera should not have put all the blame on Carson Wentz, and that a [more]
With the Panthers apparently hitting the reset button, and with the Bills reportedly having past interest in running back Christian McCaffrey, reports are emerging that the Bills and Panthers have spoken about McCaffrey. And, of course, conflicting reports are emerging that they haven’t. These things happen from time to time in the NFL. Whether it’s [more]
Here’s what Chiefs defensive tackle and referee Carl Cheffers had to say about the roughing the passer penalty against Jones Monday night.
The Buccaneers’ victory over the Falcons featured a decision bad enough that it overshadowed everything else in the game
The Kansas City Chiefs won on Monday night despite a questionable roughing-the-passer penalty called on Chris Jones during the second quarter.
The photographer who ran in front of Davante Adams and was pushed down has filed a police report
The Eagles, Bills and 49ers continue to establish themselves as favorites, but the league remains rife with mediocrity.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) It was just another Manic Monday for the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers (1-4) began preparations for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams with a new interim head coach, a new defensive coordinator and a new starting quarterback. The Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday after he went 11-27 in a little more than two seasons at the helm, losing 11 of his final 12 games.
Injuries continue to mount and the first of the byes are here, creating new challenges for fantasy managers. Andy Behrens is here to help with his top pickups for Week 6.
Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin explained what happened during the icy postgame exchange between him and Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea on Saturday.
“Trying to be aggressive and win the game.”
NEW ORLEANS (AP) The way the New Orleans Saints rode Taysom Hill and Andy Dalton to victory in Week 5 begs questions about how they'll move forward. Is the Hill experiment at tight end being largely abandoned? To this point, Hill has hardly resembled a tight end.
Davante Adams took out his frustration in the wrong way Monday night.
This was a fun moment between Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce after the Chiefs’ game.
A game-altering flag on Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett who sacked Tampa Bay Bucs QB Tom Brady in the fourth quarter of Sundays Week 5 contest didnt sit right with NFL viewers. Heres why the referee involved defended the decision.
The Cowboys, 49ers and Giants are among teams on the rise and bringing some respectability to the NFC alongside undefeated Philadelphia.