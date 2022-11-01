Baldy, Rank predict which team will hand Eagles' first loss of season
NFL Network's Brian Baldinger, Adam Rank predict which team will hand Philadelphia Eagles' first loss of the season.
The Birds will head to Houston for a Thursday Night Football matchup against the Texans.
Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab kick off their Sunday evening podcast reacting to the Green Bay Packers' 10-point loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football before recapping the rest of Sunday's Week 8 games.
Ravens inside linebacker Patrick Queen reacted to the team's acquisition of inside linebacker Roquan Smith from the Bears
CLEVELAND (AP) For the first time this season, the Cleveland Browns put it all together and played like a complete team - offense, defense special teams. ''It was one of those day where we imposed our will,'' quarterback Jacoby Brissett said. Nick Chubb r ushed for two touchdowns and Myles Garrett and Cleveland's defense frustrated Joe Burrow as the Browns thrashed Cincinnati 32-13 on Monday night, keeping the Bengals star quarterback winless against them.
For DJ Moore and the Panthers, we can file this one under "Things that could've been brought to the referees' attention YESTERDAY!"
Game 2 was another reminder that the minutia of playoff baseball is often memorable. At least in the moment.
NFL referee Jerome Boger got his Seattle sports teams mixed up during Sunday's New York Giants vs. Seattle Seahawks game.
The 49ers-Rams rivalry is alive and kicking between Robbie Gould and Jalen Ramsey.
Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected on Sunday night for pushing Bills practice squad tight end Zach Davidson on the sideline, and after the game Packers coach Matt LaFleur called it unacceptable. Davidson, who was not in uniform, grabbed Walker when Walker was on the Bills’ sideline, and Walker responded with a shove that [more]
With eight weeks just about in the books, the contenders are starting to separate themselves from the pretenders. Kind of.
Trevor Lawrence hasn't yet lived up to his pedigree as a prospect.
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker took swift action in suspending four different Michigan State players for their involvement in the assault of Michigan football players after Saturday night's 29-7 game. None of them were startling LB Jacoby Windmon, though, who, in ESPN's new video of the altercation, is seen holding down U-M CB Gemon Green as Khary Crump (suspended) uses his helmet as a weapon on Green. Of note; Michigan State Linebacker #4 Jacoby Windmon can be seen in the video pushing Gemon Green.
The Bears traded Roquan Smith to the Ravens, according to Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter, in exchange for a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick in next year's draft.
Here's a quick bio of A.J Klein, who was part of the Roquan Smith trade.
Christian McCaffrey knew 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan might dial up the halfback-option throw against the Rams.
Things that go bump in the night: Ghosts, werewolves and the 49ers? ESPN's Dan Orlovsky thinks so.
“We got the cap room. We got the draft picks. I will give up some future currency to go for it,” Jones vowed.
Auburn football coaching search is underway after firing Bryan Harsin. Here are 13 candidates who make sense, including Deion Sanders and Lane Kiffin.
Here's how many pick Ryan Poles has for the 2023 NFL draft after trading Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
