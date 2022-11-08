Baldy: Are the Packers looking at their seventh loss in Week 10 vs. Cowboys?
NFL Network's Brian Baldinger and Steve Wyche break down the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin expressed confidence about the return of edge rusher T.J. Watt this week. Watt seconded that assessment later Tuesday. Watt said he is “optimistic” about playing against the Saints. “Hopefully this week,” Watt said during a pep talk to McKeesport High players ahead of the WPIAL quarterfinals, via Brian Batko of PG [more]
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) Josh Allen's banged-up lower right arm didn't prevent him from pointing the blame at himself. The Buffalo Bills quarterback was far from his usual dominant self, mostly shut down by an aggressive New York Jets defense in a 20-17 loss Sunday. ''It's tough to win in this league when you're playing a good team and your quarterback plays like (crap),'' Allen said.
There are a number of reasons why it makes sense to lay the points on the road with Dallas.
Robert Griffin III predicts Jalen Hurts to win the NFL MVP
Tennessee vs Missouri game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 11 game on Saturday, November 12
The Bengals got knocked out of primetime and it has interesting season-long implications.
There was a particular meaning behind Andy Reid’s interaction with Travis Kelce. This is it.
The Raiders are moving on from one of their former first-round picks. Las Vegas is releasing safety Johnathan Abram, according to multiple reports. Abram was the third of the three first-round picks the Raiders made in 2019, their last season in Oakland. Selected at 27th overall, Abram missed nearly all of his rookie year after [more]
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel spoke Monday abut AFC South Indianapolis Colts' decision to fire coach Frank Reich on Monday.
Sean McDermott updates Josh Allen, other #Bills injuries:
Bills QB Josh Allen suffered a potential UCL injury during Week 9's loss to the Jets and is being evaluated for further details.
There has already been two coaching changes halfway through the NFL season with Indianapolis firing Frank Reich this week four weeks after Carolina did the same to Matt Rhule. The NFL had a record-tying 10 coaching changes last offseason and three-quarters of the teams have changed head coaches at least once in the past five years. Here's a look at some coaches who figure to be on the hot seat if things don't turn around in the second half of the season and some assistants who could be in line for head coaching jobs.
The Chiefs quarterback etched his name in the record book once again.
Check out our Week 10 fantasy football rankings for every position!
Irsay is bringing Saturday in with the goal of eventually installing him as the permanent head coach. Given how this went down, this could be a significant Rooney Rule loophole/headache for the league.
Did Shaquille Leonard and the Colts defense really know what plays the Patriots were running Sunday? Head coach Bill Belichick gave a surprisingly direct answer.
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel explains why he yelled at Justin Fields to stop tearing up his team's defense during Sunday's game.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen injured his right elbow late in Sunday’s loss to the Jets, but that didn’t take any strength off his throwing arm. Allen’s final pass, an incompletion to wide receiver Gabe Davis, was the farthest pass thrown in the NFL in the last six seasons. The NFL has a microchip in every [more]
ESPN’s Dan Orlovksy worked, until Monday, with Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday. Orlovsky could soon be working with Saturday again, possibly. Appearing on Tuesday’s edition of The Dan Patrick Show, Orlovsky didn’t rule out joining Saturday’s coaching staff in Indianapolis. In his initial remarks on the subject, it became clear that Monday’s horseshoe surprise [more]
Abram is on the final year of his rookie contract.