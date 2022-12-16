Baldy breaks down how Trevor Lawrence is playing 'best football of his career'
NFL Media's Brian Baldinger breaks down Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence's 2022 performance.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe) had a limited practice Friday and is questionable to Sunday’s game against the Cowboys. He is expected to play despite the designation for this week. Lawrence also was questionable before last week’s game after sitting out two practices and being limited in the other. He played all 72 snaps. He [more]
Zach Wilson is in for an injured Mike White vs. Detroit Lions, and has completed 55.6% of his passes for 1,279 yards with 4 TDs and 5 INTs in 7 starts
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. Brett Rypien will start for Denver, coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed on Friday afternoon. Hackett said Wilson has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol, but the team decided it would be better to give Wilson the week off after he was knocked out [more]
Instead of the 49ers extending their lead to 28-3 on a Deommodore Lenoir pick six, referee Alex Kemp flagged Nick Bosa for roughing the passer and paced off a 15-yard penalty.
49ers rookie QB Brock Purdy poked fun at veteran tight end George Kittle in their postgame interview on "TNF Nightcap."
NBC Sports analyst Mike Florio said it wouldnt surprise him if the Carolina Panthers pursue Mike Tomlin in a trade, and to keep an eye on Bill Belichick this offseason.
49ers rookie Brock Purdy gave credit to Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance for laying the groundwork for his success at quarterback.
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy seems to have made a seamless transition from backup to starter for the 49ers, and general manager John Lynch knows exactly why.
The 49ers have won seven games in a row. They’ve clinched the NFC West title. While clinching the division isn’t the “final goal,” there’s not much more that they can do over the balance of the regular season. With three games left, the only real question for the 49ers is whether they finish as the [more]
The 49ers beat the Seahawks on Thursday night, nailing down the NFC West championship. At 21-13, it was closer than it should have been. The dagger should have come with more than 12 minutes remaining in the third quarter. A pass from Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was intercepted by 49ers defensive back Deommodore Lenoir. He [more]
Nick Bosa had the most Nick Bosa answer when asked what he's thinking about when he's chasing "sackaroonis."
Tennessee football offers Bryce Young.
The Lions sealed their win over the Vikings on Sunday with Jared Goff throwing a third-and-7 pass to a receiver offensive the Vikings weren’t expecting to get the ball: offensive tackle Penei Sewell, who lined up in the backfield and went in motion before Goff passed to him. Before the play, Goff had some choice [more]
Brock Purdy's risky slide late in the fourth quarter on third down helped seal the 49ers' win over the Seahawks.
Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the game on Saturday, December 17
The Jaguars host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The Times-Union staff predicts the Week 15 matchup.
Is there still a chance? It's bleak but at least feasible that the Green Bay Packers make the playoffs. Here's what has to happen.
Coach Bill Belichick is the real MVP for this move.
The three-week extravaganza known as college football bowl season kicks off Friday. Ranking all 41 games, including insight on why to watch each one.
Moving the Chiefs out of prime time was a bad move, as the television ratings showed.