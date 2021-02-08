Baldy breaks down Tom Brady's touchdown passes in Super Bowl LV

NFL Network's Brian Baldinger breaks down Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's touchdown passes against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

