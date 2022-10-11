Baldy breaks down Kelce's success vs. Raiders on 'MNF'
NFL Network's Brian Baldinger breaks down Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's success vs. Raides on 'MNF'
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) The Kansas City Chiefs headed off to the locker room facing a big hole against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night, everything from the big plays to the officiating calls going the way of their longtime AFC West rivals. It was a dubious penalty on Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones for roughing Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, and nobody in the Kansas City locker room could believe it. ''There was anger just about how we had played up to that point,'' said Mahomes, who threw four touchdown passes to tight end Travis Kelce.
The Kansas City Chiefs' Chris Jones was penalized for roughing the passer after falling on top of Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.
Here’s what Chiefs defensive tackle and referee Carl Cheffers had to say about the roughing the passer penalty against Jones Monday night.
The Kansas City Chiefs won on Monday night despite a questionable roughing-the-passer penalty called on Chris Jones during the second quarter.
This was a fun moment between Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce after the Chiefs’ game.
A game-altering flag on Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett who sacked Tampa Bay Bucs QB Tom Brady in the fourth quarter of Sundays Week 5 contest didnt sit right with NFL viewers. Heres why the referee involved defended the decision.