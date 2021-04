Reuters

Third baseman Luis Arraez threw wildly to first on a potential game-ending ground out with two outs in the 10th inning Wednesday afternoon, allowing the tying and winning runs to score as the Oakland Athletics rallied for their 11th straight win, 13-12 over the visiting Minnesota Twins. After Byron Buxton launched a two-run home run off Oakland closer Lou Trivino with one out in the top of the 10th, Twins closer Alex Colome (1-2) got two outs in the last of the inning before walking Seth Brown and Elvis Andrus to load the bases. Twins second baseman Travis Blankenhorn had a chance to end the game on a grounder by Mark Canha but booted it, allowing Oakland to close within 12-11 and bringing Ramon Laureano to the plate.