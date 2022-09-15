Baldy’s breakdowns on why Josh Allen’s mobility stands out (video)

The Bills have a quarterback with great mobility in Josh Allen.

It’s a luxury but the Bills take proper advantage of it, according to NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger.

The former player-turned-analyst broke down a simple QB run the Bills called in their 31-10 win against the Rams. He was very impressed by it and the way quarterback Josh Allen ran it.

“Everybody should put this play in. It’s a great play,” Baldinger said.

Check out the Baldy breakdown below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire