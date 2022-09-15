Baldy’s breakdowns on why Josh Allen’s mobility stands out (video)
The Bills have a quarterback with great mobility in Josh Allen.
It’s a luxury but the Bills take proper advantage of it, according to NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger.
The former player-turned-analyst broke down a simple QB run the Bills called in their 31-10 win against the Rams. He was very impressed by it and the way quarterback Josh Allen ran it.
“Everybody should put this play in. It’s a great play,” Baldinger said.
Check out the Baldy breakdown below:
.@BuffaloBills @JoshAllenQB everyone who employs a “dual threat QB” should study this play. Both DE’s are accounted for. Brilliant!! @JalenHurts @Lj_era8 on and on. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/iAKON6XbY7
— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 9, 2022
Related
No 'ManningCast' treatment for the Bills in 2022
Move over, cereal: There's a new Josh Allen coffee coming to breakfast
Rams' Jalen Ramsey has change of heart toward Bills' Josh Allen