Baldy’s breakdowns: Why Bills’ James Cook is a good runner (video)

nick wojton

NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger provided another one of his trademark breakdowns… centering around the Philadelphia Eagles defense.

However, in the video, it’s the Eagles defense against the Bills. On the play shown, Buffalo running back James Cook is featured making a strong cut to the outside and while most of the video is beating up Philly’s defense, Cook gets his praise.

Check it out in the clip below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire