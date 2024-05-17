Baldy’s breakdowns: Why Bills’ James Cook is a good runner (video)
NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger provided another one of his trademark breakdowns… centering around the Philadelphia Eagles defense.
However, in the video, it’s the Eagles defense against the Bills. On the play shown, Buffalo running back James Cook is featured making a strong cut to the outside and while most of the video is beating up Philly’s defense, Cook gets his praise.
Check it out in the clip below:
.@BuffaloBills @Eagles @thegreat__4 bad defense; good running offense. Things gotta change in Philly. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/owCCCcgHlD
— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) May 9, 2024