Baldy’s Breakdowns: Vikings worked Bills across board on TD run (video)

The Bills have struggled against opposing running backs during their recent lull. The latest was the Vikings’ Dalvin Cook.

Cook hadn’t fully broken out in Week 10, but then things can crashing down. Cook went 81 yards down the field and NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger broken down what went wrong for the Bills.

Basically, the Bills were beat up and down every level of the field, from the line of scrimmage to their secondary.

“The Vikings got back into this game right here,” Baldinger said.

For Baldy’s full breakdown, see the attached clip below:

.@Vikings @dalvincook maybe letting little bro who the best Cook in the family is by taking the rock 81 yards to paydirt getting Vikes back in this game Longest play from scrimmage all season Made it look EZ #SKOL #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/7XajOrQQxq — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) November 14, 2022

