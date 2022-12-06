Baldy’s breakdowns: Rodger Saffold makes the O-line better ‘everywhere he goes’

NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger knows a thing or two about offensive linemen in the NFL. It was his job before the one he currently has.

While breaking down the film from the Bills’ 24-10 win against the Patriots in Week 13, there was one man in the trenches that stood out above the rest to him: Rodger Saffold.

“This Rodger Saffold, everywhere he goes, he makes the offensive line better,” Baldinger said.

On one specific occasion, Baldinger touted Saffold’s efforts on a rushing play by Bills running back James Cook.

