Baldy’s breakdowns: Rodger Saffold makes the O-line better ‘everywhere he goes’
NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger knows a thing or two about offensive linemen in the NFL. It was his job before the one he currently has.
While breaking down the film from the Bills’ 24-10 win against the Patriots in Week 13, there was one man in the trenches that stood out above the rest to him: Rodger Saffold.
“This Rodger Saffold, everywhere he goes, he makes the offensive line better,” Baldinger said.
On one specific occasion, Baldinger touted Saffold’s efforts on a rushing play by Bills running back James Cook.
Check out the Baldy Breakdown on Saffold below:
.@BuffaloBills @Rodger_Saffold with a beautiful Combo Block and the extraordinary finish. Just Appreciate. #BillsMafia #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/zXV9xV348t
— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) December 2, 2022
Related
Bills-Dolphins to feature as Saturday night matchup in Week 15
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. expected to make decision by mid-week
Cowboys' Micah Parsons wears Von Miller t-shirt during warmups