Baldy’s Breakdowns: NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger breaks down Keon Coleman (video)

NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger thinks new Buffalo Bills receiver Keon Coleman has the tools to make it in the pros.

After the Bills used their top pick on Coleman at the 2024 NFL draft, Baldinger broke down some of his game film from college.

The analyst admits that Coleman is a raw prospect and needs time to work through his development in the NFL. However, he sees Coleman’s natural talents that could make him stand out in the pros.

The full Baldy’s breakdown can be found below:

