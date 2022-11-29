Baldy’s Breakdowns: Highlighting Nick Scott’s huge hit and pick vs. Chiefs

Nick Scott isn’t one of the marquee players on defense for the Rams, but he’s been one of the more reliable defenders in Los Angeles this season. He’s also become one of the hardest hitters at safety anywhere in the NFL.

He showed off his well-rounded skill set in the fourth quarter against the Chiefs on Sunday, laying a huge hit on running back Isiah Pacheco and also picking off Patrick Mahomes in the end zone.

Both plays helped limit the points scored by Kansas City, preventing a touchdown and also limiting them to a field goal. Brian Baldinger highlighted Scott’s two plays on his “Baldy’s Breakdowns” this week, sharing them on Twitter.

Scott finished the game with six tackles and an interception, helping the Rams stand tall in the red zone and limit the Chiefs to 26 points.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire