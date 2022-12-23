Baldy’s Breakdowns: Bills’ Tre’Davious White is ‘all the way back’ (video)

Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White is finally back.

Physically, and according to NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger.

The former NFLer featured White in one of his weekly social media film breakdowns. His statement was music to the ears of Bills fans.

White is “all the way back” Baldinger said, referring to his previously injured knee.

Check out the full Baldy Breakdown in the attached clip below:

.@BuffaloBills @TakeAwayTre_ is all the way back from last years injury and just in time to “Tangle Up with Tre’” this Fins WR’s #BillsMafia #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/jV8aIpYdXt — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) December 18, 2022

