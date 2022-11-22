Baldy’s breakdowns: Bills’ Matt Milano kept creating ‘negative plays’ vs. Browns
Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano had a fantastic outing against the Cleveland Browns in Week 11.
The Bills (7-3) won 31-23 and Milano caught the attention of NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger.
In one of his latest “Baldy’s Breakdowns,” Milano pushing Cleveland’s offense back was a topic of discussion.
“He just created one negative play after another,” Baldinger said.
Check out the full analysis on Milano in the clip below:
.@BuffaloBills @MatthewMilanoo with a great afternoon in #motown creating one negative play after another; rarely allowing the Browns to stay on schedule. #BillsMafia #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/wLzuzLRMPW
— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) November 22, 2022
