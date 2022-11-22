Baldy’s breakdowns: Bills’ Matt Milano kept creating ‘negative plays’ vs. Browns

Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano had a fantastic outing against the Cleveland Browns in Week 11.

The Bills (7-3) won 31-23 and Milano caught the attention of NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger.

In one of his latest “Baldy’s Breakdowns,” Milano pushing Cleveland’s offense back was a topic of discussion.

“He just created one negative play after another,” Baldinger said.

