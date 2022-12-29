Baldy’s Breakdowns: Bills had ‘perfect’ blocking for Devin Singletary TD (video)

The Bills had another fantastic rushing day on offense in Week 16 against the Bears.

During the 35-13 win, both running backs, Devin Singletary and James Cook, shined. Following the contest, NFL Network analyst Brain Baldinger provided one of his breakdowns on one of Singletary’s runs.

Singletary helped the Bills (12-3) by opening their second half against the Bears by scoring. They never looked back from there.

On the 33-yard touchdown, Baldinger did more watching of the offensive line. It was essentially one-on-one up and down the trenches, he said, and the analyst was clearly impressed with the way the road was paved for Singletary to score.

Check out the full TD analysis in the clip below:

.@BuffaloBills @motorsingletary goes 33 yards to pay dirt! The scheme and blocking pattern was perfect. More than likely; this was an in game adjustment by the Coach Kromer! Bills are more dangerous when Motor/Cook are rolling. #billsmafia #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/H2a4IyHEep — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) December 26, 2022

Related

PFF: Bills offense line takes large jump up in Week 16 Bills' Leslie Frazier has early odds to become next Broncos coach Bills' Greg Rousseau on AFC East title, hectic travel after Bears win (video)

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire