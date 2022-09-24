Baldy’s breakdowns: Bills’ Christian Benford earns praise (video)

Bills cornerback Christian Benford has earned praise around western New York.

Now he is nationally.

NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger broke down part of Benford’s play against the Titans in his team’s 41-7 win. In particular, he was impressed by the tackle for loss Benford had on running back Derrick Henry.

Check out the full breakdown in the clip below:

.@BuffaloBills CB; #ChristianBenford 6th round pick outta ‘Nova has answered the bell for the “red hot” Bills and the challenge this week is the “Blur Brothers” from Miami. Can’t wait to see this one. Who gets to 3-0? #billsmafia #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/04yiFOF8tg — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 22, 2022

Related

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky, Ryan Clark break down long Stefon Diggs TD (video) Sean McDermott already rules out three Bills players vs. Dolphins Von Miller said Bills coaches told him to beat MNF traffic

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire