Baldy’s breakdowns: Bills’ Christian Benford earns praise (video)

Bills cornerback Christian Benford has earned praise around western New York.

Now he is nationally.

NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger broke down part of Benford’s play against the Titans in his team’s 41-7 win. In particular, he was impressed by the tackle for loss Benford had on running back Derrick Henry.

Check out the full breakdown in the clip below:

