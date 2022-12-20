Baldy Breakdown: Kayvon Thibodeaux ‘most dominant player on the field’

John Fennelly
·2 min read

Heading into Sunday night’s game against the Washington Commanders, New York Giants rookie outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux had displayed signs of breaking out.

The immensely talented L.A. native had been this close to breaking out the past few weeks but just kept missing. But in Week 15, Thibodeaux, who said that “prime time like me,” appeared prophetic as he didn’t miss a thing.

Thibodeaux led the team with 12 total tackles, one sack, a forced fumble which he returned for a touchdown and then capped things off by making a game-saving tackle in the final minute.

The fifth overall pick was all over the field against Washington, reminding fans and onlookers of another game-changing linebacker the team had back in the 1980s.

Brian Baldinger points out that Thibodeaux raised the level of play along the Giants’ entire defensive front. All four players — and others — made huge plays in hiding the Commanders to 12 points on the night.

Goal-line and short-yardage stands have not been the norm for the Giants defense this season but that changed on Sunday night. They held Washington to 1-10 on third down, 1-2 on fourth down, 1-3 in the red zone, and 0-1 in goal-to-go situations.

