Baldy Breakdown: Good coaching turning Giants franchise around

The New York Giants have opened the 2022 NFL season with a 4-1 record, their best since going 5-0 to start the 2009 season.

Why all of a sudden are they winning again?

Coaching, says NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger.

.@Giants defended ARod as well as you can with a pressure package combined with sticky coverage . You know what matters most in the NFL? , Coaching. The Gmen are 4-1 due to great coaching Dabol/Wink getting it done #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/JmjVmfskjK — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) October 10, 2022

Head coach Brian Daboll and his coordinators — Mike Kafka (offense), Wink Martindale (defense) and Thomas McGaughey (special teams) — are leading and teaching and getting the most out of their ever-shifting roster.

Kafka is using the legs of Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones along with any and every method at his disposal to generate offense, while Martindale is making key in-game adjustments to help close out games. The players are buying in and the result have been a pleasant surprise for Giant fans.

.@Giants came to London on a mission; compete and lay the wood every chance you get. There is PRIDE in wearing the Giants Bucket. Love watching these cats run and hit. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/Bc8TCA5oGd — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) October 10, 2022

.@giants channeled the ghosts of Vincent Lombardi to design offense to earn W #4. Smart, creative, using what is on the roster and a whole lotta great teaching going on. Don’t see missed assignments and Neanderthal tactics. Power to Dabol! #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/w8zZcuoqmO — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) October 10, 2022

The Giants’ defense has been clutch despite missing some key components (Leonard Williams, Azeez Ojulari, Aaron Robinson) and the offense has been operating without their top four wide receivers (Sterling Shepard, Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, Wan’Dale Robinson).

It’s been coaching and the buying into that coaching that has made the difference. The names on the backs of the jerseys are no longer what matters.

