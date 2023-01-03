Baldy Breakdown: Giants are improving in every area

Each week, former offensive lineman turned NFL Network analyst, Brian Baldinger, posts his thoughts on the New York Giants’ recent performance.

This week, Baldy had a lot to say about Big Blue’s dominant performance against the Indianapolis Colts.

On the Giants’ offensive line — Baldy’s specialty — he praised left tackle Andrew Thomas and guard Mark Glowinski.

.@giants are improving in every area; but one thing that is SO noticeable is how everyone is helping everyone …It’s the hallmark of winning teams @allforgod_55 helping out his LG here helps give a clean pocket to his QB. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/YEC362kRaB — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) January 2, 2023

.@Giants @Daniel_Jones10 scores on this 18 yard QB crack! Can we get a loud Giant Cheer for the RG; Mark Glowinski! Every team needs a Glowinski.. Going back to Billy Ard; the Giants have always had great guards! Add GLUEINSKI. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/h99HieWRka — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) January 2, 2023

Baldinger also tweeted about how improved the Giants’ offense is this season under quarterback Daniel Jones, and how players such as wide receiver Richie James have stepped up.

Baldy didn’t leave out the defense in his praise. He loves defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence as well as rookie outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux.

.@Giants @llawrencesexy is having as good a season as any DT in the NFL. His immense power was on display Sunday and no one has a better sack dance! A true all-pro player. His power has been unleashed #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/PA4ggiA9JJ — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) January 2, 2023

.@Giants @kayvont gets the easy sack and benefits from the overload blitz by Wink! Coaching Matters! This is going to be a tough out in the Playoffs. Take it to the bank #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/fgPfzPPa2x — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) January 2, 2023

