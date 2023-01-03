Baldy Breakdown: Giants are improving in every area

Each week, former offensive lineman turned NFL Network analyst, Brian Baldinger, posts his thoughts on the New York Giants’ recent performance.

This week, Baldy had a lot to say about Big Blue’s dominant performance against the Indianapolis Colts.

On the Giants’ offensive line — Baldy’s specialty — he praised left tackle Andrew Thomas and guard Mark Glowinski.

Baldinger also tweeted about how improved the Giants’ offense is this season under quarterback Daniel Jones, and how players such as wide receiver Richie James have stepped up.

Baldy didn’t leave out the defense in his praise. He loves defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence as well as rookie outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux.

