Baldy Breakdown: Giants’ Dexter Lawrence ‘a dominant player’

The New York Giants defense may not be lighting up the stat sheet but they are doing the little things that make a difference, winning the battles up front that change the course of plays.

Former NFL offensive lineman turned NFL Network analyst, Brian Baldinger, believes it all starts from the interior of the defensive line with Dexter Lawrence, who coordinator Wink Martindale is turning into a top player.

.@Giants #DexterLawrence #SexyDexy has been challenged by Wink to become a Pro Bowl Player. Coaching matters. Wink trying to pull the power from within. Not everyone can do this but Lawrence is st that level and rising #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/PsUOz97EoJ — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) October 17, 2022

The edges have been dealing with injuries. Azeez Ojulari has been out with a calf injury and first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux, who began the season with a knee issue, has shown his pedigree and finally got his first sack on Sunday against Lamar Jackson.

“I think Thibodeaux has been good since he’s been here,” head coach Brian Daboll said. “He’s a very humble person. He loves the game of football. He had to fight through some stuff, obviously, injury-wise. He’s very attentive in meetings, he asks good questions. I think the players have a lot of respect for him. He got his first sack there at a critical time. It’s good to see the guys happy for him.”

That sack came late in the fourth quarter, stripping Jackson of the ball and effectively ending the game. Thibodeaux had been knocking on the door all game, though.

Story continues

.@Giants @kayvont with his first game changing play when the TEAM needed it most. 5–1; hey NFL, how do you like us now? #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/qvxXPPYFjC — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) October 17, 2022

Also make note of the love Baldy gives to safety Julian Love.

Related

Giants' Daniel Jones among NFL's best in EPA over last three weeks Darius Slayton says it's easy for Giants to ignore record: We've done it for years Wink Martindale helped Giants beat his former team: ‘He was on top of the world’

List

Dexter Lawrence, Ben Bredeson were highest-graded Giants in Week 6

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire