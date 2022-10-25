Baldy Breakdown: Giants’ Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley a dynamic duo

Dan Benton
·2 min read

The New York Giants offense may be lacking more than a few pieces, but they’re still finding ways to get the job done on the shoulders of quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley.

That’s been the theme all year and was the theme again in Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jones and Barkley became the first quarterback-running back duo in Giants history to rush for 100 yards a piece in one game, and just the third tandem of any kind to do it in team history.

Retired offensive lineman turned NFL analyst, Brian Baldinger, broke down the pair following Sunday’s 23-17 victory.

But it wasn’t just Jones and Barkley who got the job done. Despite a somewhat leaky performance, the team’s defense came up big in the final moments. Their line was generating pressure and their secondary made the big play when it counted.

The Giants obviously have a lot to work on, but they’re well-coached and their players are finding ways to succeed. There’s a lot to like in East Rutherford these days.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire

